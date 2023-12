COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), several lanes on I-25 near Garden of the Gods will be closed overnight.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the right lane both north and southbound will be closed.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the two right lanes both north and southbound will be closed.

CDOT says that the closures are for construction.