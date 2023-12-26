Houston Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos, who had hoped to re-sign him
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer
The Houston Texans have claimed hard-hitting but oft-suspended safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Jackson began his 14-year career with the Texans as the 20th overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Alabama. After nine seasons with Houston, he moved to safety when he joined the Broncos in 2019. This year, he’s repeatedly run afoul of the league’s safety rules with several illegal hits. Those have cost him nearly $1 million in salary and fines. He met with Commissioner Roger Goodell last month to see what he could do to avoid future fines.