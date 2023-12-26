Holiday travel rush at the Colorado Springs Airport, delays/cancellations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today is said to be the busiest travel day of the year, as travelers head back home for the holidays.

Thousands of people are scheduled to fly into the Colorado Springs Airport. However, travel today could be tricky due to slick roads and accumulating snow.

Due to a blizzard moving throughout El Paso County, travel delays and flight cancelations have already made way.

To check your flight status from the Colorado Springs Airport, click here.

To check your flight status from Denver International Airport, click here.