Skip to Content
News

Holiday travel rush at the Colorado Springs Airport, delays/cancellations

KRDO
By
Published 6:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today is said to be the busiest travel day of the year, as travelers head back home for the holidays.

Thousands of people are scheduled to fly into the Colorado Springs Airport. However, travel today could be tricky due to slick roads and accumulating snow. 

Due to a blizzard moving throughout El Paso County, travel delays and flight cancelations have already made way. 

To check your flight status from the Colorado Springs Airport, click here

To check your flight status from Denver International Airport, click here

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content