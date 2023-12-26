Front-end loader bucket falls on, traps man at construction company

By Russ Reed

ORLEANS, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A man was seriously injured when the bucket of a front-end loader fell onto him at a construction company on Cape Cod.

The Orleans Fire Rescue Department said that at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, first responders in the Massachusetts town received a 911 call for a person trapped under a piece of heavy machinery.

Firefighters, police officers and an ambulance arrived at the construction company within five minutes and found a man pinned under a front-end loader bucket. The first responders immediately worked to stabilize the construction vehicle and render care to the man. Meanwhile, the Brewster Fire Department’s rescue engine and a Boston MedFlight helicopter were requested at the scene.

Officials said firefighters and paramedics treated the man’s injuries, administered IV fluids and gave him pain management medications during the 20 minutes it took to lift the bucket off of him.

The front-end loader was also leaking hydraulic oil while first responders were working under the vehicle, according to officials.

Once the man was removed from underneath the bucket, he was transported by ambulance to a landing zone at Nauset Regional Middle School, where he was then transferred to a medical helicopter and transported to a Boston trauma center.

The Orleans Fire Rescue Department did not disclose the severity of the man’s injuries nor provide an update on his condition.

It was also not made clear how the man got trapped underneath the front-end loader bucket.

