Floods in a central province in Congo kill at least 17 people, a local official says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A local official says that at least 17 people, 10 of them from the same family, were killed by flooding triggered by heavy rains in central Congo. District governor John Kabeya said on Tuesday that the hourslong rainfall in the district of Kananga in Kasai Central province destroyed many houses as rescue efforts intensified in search for survivors. The Hand in Hand for Integral Development nongovernmental organization gave a higher death toll, saying 19 died from the floods. Flooding caused by torrential rainfall is rampant in parts of Congo, especially in remote areas.

