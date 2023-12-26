Fire Department assisted parents after their baby was born in the Wines of Colorado parking lot

CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) - Meet baby Lydia.

Lydia was born in Cascade in the Wines of Colorado parking lot on Dec. 19. Mom and Dad were on the way to Memorial Central when Lydia decided to meet them a tad early, she just couldn't wait to greet them!

The Green Mountain Falls/ Chipita Park Fire Dept. responded to a 911 call with two rescue vehicles, and 3 personnel. They say that 871, the rescue Tacoma from Station 2 arrived 11 mins after the first 911 call.

Two EMTs arrived to find Lydia already here and ready to greet them. The department says that Mom and Dad were amazing and delivered Lydia on their own in the parking lot of the Wines of Colorado.

The department's team along with assistance from Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, and Colorado State Patrol provided assistance to the mom and Lydia until AMR - Colorado Springs/El Paso County arrived to transport everyone to Memorial Central.

The Green Mountain Falls/ Chipita Park Fire Dept. says that they carry OB and PEDS equipment but rarely use it. They were excited to present Lydia with her first Colorado winter hat!

The department says that Mom, Dad, and Lydia are doing great.