Authorities identify remains found by hikers 47 years ago near the Arizona-Nevada border

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Remains found by hikers in a shallow grave 47 years ago near a lake on the border of Arizona and Nevada have been identified. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the man was Luis Alonso Paredes, who was from El Salvador but may have been living or working in the Las Vegas area at the time of his death. The remains were discovered on Nov. 23, 1976, in a desert area in northwestern Arizona, just east of Lake Mohave. The sheriff’s office says an autopsy at the time revealed that the victim was likely in his early to mid-30s and had been shot in the head at close range.

