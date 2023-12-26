A guesthouse blaze in Romania leaves 5 dead and others missing

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A huge fire at a guesthouse in Romania has left five people dead, including a child, and others missing. Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze Tuesday morning in the village of Tohani. The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations says 26 people had been staying at the guesthouse. Before the emergency authorities confirmed the death of the fourth and fifth victims shortly after noon, search and rescue teams had been set up to find five missing persons. It wasn’t immediately clear if the additional two dead had been among those listed as missing. There was no indication as to what caused the blaze.

