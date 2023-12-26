56 French stars defend actor Gerard Depardieu despite sexual misconduct allegations

PARIS (AP) — More than 50 French performers, writers and producers published an essay Tuesday defending film star and national icon Gerard Depardieu amid growing scrutiny of his behavior toward women. Advocates for sexual abuse victims expressed dismay at the outpouring of support. Depardieu was given preliminary rape and sexual assault charges in 2020 following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould. He has been accused by more than a dozen other women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them. He denies wrongdoing. The essay was signed by figures including former first lady and singer Carla Bruni, Depardieu’s former partner Carole Bousquet, and actors Pierre Richard, Charlotte Rampling and Victoria Abril.

