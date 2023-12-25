TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

The actor Kamar de los Reyes has died in Los Angeles. A publicist representing his wife says de los Reyes died Sunday at age 56 following a brief battle with cancer. De los Reyes was a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing Antonio Vega, a gang member-turned-cop in the soap “One Life to Live,” and Raul Menendez, a villain in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II.” In “One Life to Live,” he starred alongside his wife Sherri Saum.

By The Associated Press

