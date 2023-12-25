Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ‘shares pain’ of grieving families at Christmas amid Israel-Hamas war

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah says he “shares the pain” of grieving families at Christmas amid the Israel-Hamas war. The Egypt international posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying “Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate.” He added that “this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.”

