Group uses song, Christmas cheer in Old Sacramento to call for global harmony

By JAMES TAYLOR, CBS13 PHOTOJOURNALIST

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — It’s a plea for peace on earth by singing season’s greetings.

Christmas carolers strolling the wooden boardwalks and cobblestone streets of Old Sacramento are calling for an end to military actions around the world.

Karold Rodriguez of the organization We Are One said they are using song and Christmas cheer to inspire communities to work toward peace.

“There’s a war ongoing conflict and we want to be those who promote change and peace,” We Are One’s Geena de Los Angeles added.

They say that seeing scenes of destruction in Gaza, Ukraine, and other parts of the world is especially difficult this time of year.

“My heart does feel like it’s breaking,” de Los Angeles said of the conflicts worldwide. “I’m trying so hard not to tear up.”

She wants to inspire people to reach out to world leaders and call for an end to the violence.

“How can you not even do some small act to even advocate and promote peace and love and change?” she said.

The organization is using holiday melodies to ask for global harmony and hoping the only nighttime glow is from Christmas trees and lights instead of bombs and bullets.

“This is how we will achieve peace, by working together as one,” Rodriguez said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.