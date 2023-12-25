Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston burns on Christmas morning
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — Beyoncé’s childhood home caught fire early on Christmas morning in Houston. The family that currently lives there escaped safely. The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Monday. The Houston Chronicle reports that the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene of the two-story brick house within three to five minutes. Beyoncé Knowles’ family bought the home on the 2400 block of Rosedale in 1982 and Beyoncé lived there until she was 5 years old. She was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.