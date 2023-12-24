Security is stepped up around Christmas celebrations in Germany and Austria over attack concerns
By DAVID McHUGH
Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Sightseeing visits have been barred at Germany’s landmark Cologne cathedral and Christmas Eve worshippers must undergo security checks to get into midnight Mass as police respond to indications of a potential attack. However, a top German security official urged people not to shy away from holiday celebrations out of fear. Multiple church services continued at the cathedral on Sunday despite the ban on visitors just sightseeing. A day earlier, police descended on the cathedral and searched it with sniffer dogs. Police say they wanted precautions over Christmas even though their information indicated plans for a New Year’s Eve attack. In Austria, police also stepped up security around Vienna’s churches and Christmas markets.