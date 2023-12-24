Security is stepped up around Christmas celebrations in Germany and Austria over attack concerns

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Sightseeing visits have been barred at Germany’s landmark Cologne cathedral and Christmas Eve worshippers must undergo security checks to get into midnight Mass as police respond to indications of a potential attack. However, a top German security official urged people not to shy away from holiday celebrations out of fear. Multiple church services continued at the cathedral on Sunday despite the ban on visitors just sightseeing. A day earlier, police descended on the cathedral and searched it with sniffer dogs. Police say they wanted precautions over Christmas even though their information indicated plans for a New Year’s Eve attack. In Austria, police also stepped up security around Vienna’s churches and Christmas markets.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.