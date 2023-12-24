Patriots turn rough start into memorable finish in 26-23 victory over Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The game couldn’t have started any worse for the New England Patriots or finished any better. A rare highlight in what’s been a tumultuous season in New England. Bailey Zappe lost a fumble on the opening snap and the Patriots surrendered a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter but it all worked out in the end when Chad Ryland drilled a 56-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in a 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos. It was a blow not only to the Broncos’ playoff chances but also to the Patriots (4-11) and their chances at a higher draft pick. Not that it was on their minds as they celebrated the upset.

