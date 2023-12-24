Suspect found dead after standoff, fire at California home on Christmas Eve

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect who faced off with officers at a California home on Christmas Eve has been found dead. KTLA-TV reports the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a 911 call on 11th Street in Hermosa Beach around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. KTLA reports that neighbors heard an argument and saw a man with a gun enter the home and refuse to surrender to police who arrived at the scene. A garage at the home caught fire around 5 p.m. KTLA reports that at about 9:30 p.m., police and deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department entered the home and found the suspect dead inside the garage. The man’s identity has not been released.

