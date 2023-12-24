Broncos decline to activate Kareem Jackson after his latest suspension, meaning he could be cut

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos have decided against activating safety Kareem Jackson for their game Sunday night against the New England Patriots. That means the Broncos are facing a Christmas Day deadline to activate the 14th-year pro or release him. If they release him, there’s a possibility they could re-sign him to their practice squad and elevate him for their final two games and any possible playoff games. There’s also the possibility that Jackson has played his last game for the Broncos, and maybe even in the NFL. Jackson has been ejected twice and suspended twice this season for illegal hits.

