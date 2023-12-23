Vatican to publish never-before-seen homilies by Pope Benedict XVI during his 10-year retirement

ROME (AP) — The Vatican next year will publish a collection of never-before-seen homilies delivered by the late Pope Benedict XVI. Most of them were penned during his 10-year retirement. The Vatican says the homilies were recorded and transcribed by the consecrated women who tended to Benedict during his pontificate and retirement. In all, there are around 130 homilies, around 100 of which date from the first years of his retirement. Benedict died on Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 95. He was the first pope in six centuries to retire.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.