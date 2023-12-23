Tampa settles lawsuit with feds over parental leave for male workers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The city of Tampa, Florida, has reached an agreement with the federal government to resolve a discrimination lawsuit alleging that male workers didn’t receive the same parental leave time as female workers. Under the proposed settlement reached Thursday, Tampa will pay $300,000 and credit 240 hours of additional leave time to male workers who were denied the same amount of parental leave as female workers in 2017 and 2018. According to the lawsuit, female workers were allowed up to 320 hours of leave time for the purpose of serving as the primary caregiver for a new child while male workers were permitted only 80 hours.

