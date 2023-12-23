Patrick Mahomes says Taylor Swift is now part of the ‘Chiefs Kingdom’

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift has become part of the “Chiefs Kingdom” and embraced by the team during her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce, according to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“For us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. She’s part of the team,” Mahomes told Nate Burleson on “CBS Mornings.”

“It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany (Mahomes’ wife), and they’ve built a friendship as well. For me, it’s just Travis, man. He’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and great woman.”

The public reveal of Swift and Kelce’s relationship became one of this year’s defining pop culture moments, capturing the imagination of NFL fans and Swifties alike.

Swift, recently named Time’s Person of the Year, appeared at a Chiefs game in September after weeks of speculation that the two were dating, during which time Mahomes said the team originally left Kelce alone.

“At first everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around when he realised how cool of a person she is,” he added.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has also allowed the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback to compare notes with another person at the top of their profession.

“It’s been cool to interact with her because she’s top-tier at her profession,” Mahomes said. “Just seeing how she drives and she becomes that…Now I have a first hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.”

Swift has since appeared at several of the Chiefs’ games, as the reigning Super Bowl champions have endured a frustrating season, sitting third in the American Football Conference (AFC) with a 9-5 record.

They next play on Christmas Day when they will host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Arrowhead Stadium.

