No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller ruled out for Hornets after injuring ankle vs Nuggets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller has been ruled out for the second half of Saturday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain. Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, was injured when he drove the lane and Denver’s Peyton Watson landed on his ankle. Miller hobbled to the locker room. Initially the team said he would return, but later updated the report, saying Miller is done for the night. Miller came into the game averaging 15 points and 4.1 rebounds for Charlotte, which has lost six straight games.

