MacKinnon gets assist to extend point streak to 18 games, Avs cruise to 4-1 win over Coyotes

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to 18 games with an assist, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 24 shots and the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Bowen Byram opened the scoring in the first period before Colorado pulled away in the second behind goals from Valeri Nichushkin, Josh Manson and Fredrik Olofsson. The Avalanche have won three of four heading into the NHL’s holiday break. MacKinnon’s 18-game point streak is the second-longest for Colorado since the franchise relocated from Quebec to Denver in 1995-96. Alex Kerfoot scored with 3:04 remaining to spoil Georgiev’s shutout bid. The Coyotes had their four-game winning streak halted.

