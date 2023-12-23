Skip to Content
Juvenile arrested after Friday shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex

today at 10:27 AM
Published 10:23 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating what led to a shooting between two groups of people at a south side apartment complex Friday afternoon.

The incident resulted in the arrest of a juvenile and a woman injured.

Police responded to a report of gunfire at the complex at around 1:30 p.m., and learned that two small groups of individuals exchanged gunfire at two different locations in an apartment complex.

One group was on foot and the other group was in a vehicle, police said; multiple vehicles and several apartment buildings were struck by gunfire and shrapnel hit an innocent female bystander in the arm while she sat in her car.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.

