Anger in remote parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir after 3 are killed while in army custody

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials and residents in some remote parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir say anger is spreading after three civilians were killed while in army custody. Locals said the Indian army detained at least eight civilians on Friday for questioning, a day after rebels fighting against Indian rule ambushed two army vehicles in the southern Poonch district, killing four soldiers and wounding three others. The districts of Poonch and Rajouri are close to the highly militarized line of control that divides the disputed Himalayan region between India and Pakistan. Videos reportedly showing torture of those detained spread online, fueling outrage. Local officials said Saturday that police would investigate the incident.

