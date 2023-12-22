Skip to Content
TV sitcom ‘Extended Family’ inspired by real-life relationship of Celtics owner, wife and her ex

By
Published 3:17 PM

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The new NBC sitcom “Extended Family” is loosely based on the real-life family dynamics between Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, his wife and her ex-husband. On the show, a couple divorces amicably and work together to raise their two children. And everything is going fine until the ex-wife starts dating the owner of the Boston Celtics. That really happened with Grousbeck, his new wife, Emilia Fazzalari and her ex-husband, George Geyer. The three got some help from Boston Red Sox owner and TV veteran Tom Werner. The show debuts on NBC on Saturday night after the football and is scheduled for Tuesday nights in the new year.

Associated Press

