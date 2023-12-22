Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Truck driver dies after hydroplaning on wet road, crashing into a river in Carson

By
Published 1:38 PM

By AMY MAETZOLD

Click here for updates on this story

    CARSON, California (KCAL) — One person died after a truck crashed into the Dominguez Channel in Carson overnight.

The crash was reported along Avalon Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities believe the car hydroplaned on the wet road before hitting the median and crashed into the river.

One person was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Search and rescue teams were in the water for several hours looking for a possible second victim, but deputies believe only one person was involved in the deadly crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content