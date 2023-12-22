Some Catholic bishops reject Pope’s stance on blessings for same-sex couples. Others are confused

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Some Catholic bishops say they will not follow the Vatican’s new direction on allowing blessings for same-sex couples. Others have fiercely criticized it, with one bishop describing the new policy as a hidden “evil.” The strong reactions show how Pope Francis’ move to make the church a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community continues to spark resistance and rebellion among traditionalist Catholic leaders. Bishops in Poland, Kazakhstan, Zambia, Malawi and elsewhere say they would not allow priests to give blessings to same-sex couples and are pushing back against the new policy approved this week by Pope Francis.

