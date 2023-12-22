San Francisco jury finds homeless man not guilty in beating of businessman left with brain injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury on Friday found a homeless man not guilty in the beating with a metal pipe of a former San Francisco businessman, an attack that was caught on video and fueled debate about crime and homelessness in the city. Garret Doty, 25, was charged with three assault and battery charges for the April 5 beating of Don Carmignani, who was left with a broken jaw, fractured skull and a traumatic brain injury. Doty pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said Doty beat Carmignani in an act of revenge. But Doty’s defense attorneys said he was acting in self-defense after Carmignani sprayed him with bear spray.

