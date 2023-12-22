San Francisco jury convicts sex offender who advertised “Free Fentanyl” next to school

By TIM FANG

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A convicted sex offender who put up signs advertising meth and “Free Fentanyl” near a San Francisco grade school has been found guilty of willfully and unlawfully committing a public nuisance, prosecutors said Friday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office said a jury convicted 46-year-old Joseph Moore, after he placed his belongings and signs advertising the drugs near the Stella Maris Academy on Oct. 19 and 20.

“This verdict sends a clear message that Mr. Moore’s conduct will not be condoned in San Francisco. While San Francisco remains a compassionate city we understand that we must prioritize and protect our children and their surroundings,” Jenkins said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Moore piled his belongings near 9th Avenue and Geary Boulevard in the city’s Richmond District, taking up half of the sidewalk and blocking access to e-bikes. He then displayed signs that read “Meth for Stolen Items” and “Free Fentanyl for New Users.”

The signs were visible from the school’s kindergarten, 5th grade and 6th grade classrooms, prosecutors said.

According to the state’s Megan’s Law website, Moore was convicted in 1997 for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was released from prison in 2002.

Prosecutors said Moore remains in custody Friday, with sentencing scheduled for Wednesday.

Moore faces up to six months in county jail. Along with the sentencing, a judge is expected to also rule on a motion to revoke his probation in another criminal matter.

