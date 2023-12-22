Probe: Doomed Philadelphia news helicopter hit trees fast, broke up, then burned, killing 2 on board

SHAMONG, N.J. (AP) — New details are emerging about the fatal crash of a Philadelphia TV news helicopter earlier this week. The National Transportation Safety Board says WPVI’s Chopper 6 was returning to its base at Northeast Philadelphia Airport Tuesday night when something caused it to crash into Wharton State Forest in New Jersey’s Washington Township. Investigator Todd Gunther says the chopper hit the trees at high speed, broke apart and caught fire. Killed in the crash were the pilot, 67-year-old Monroe Smith of Glenside, Pennsylvania, and a photographer, 45-year-old Christopher Dougherty of Oreland, Pennsylvania. They were returning from photographing Christmas light displays near Atlantic City.

