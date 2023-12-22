Owner of dogs that mauled Fountain man pleads guilty

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Earlier this month, a man was attacked by four dogs in his driveway in Fountain, resulting in bite wounds that sent him to the hospital. He claims he did nothing to warrant the attack.

Now, Serianna Nath, the owner of those dogs, pleaded guilty to four charges of "Unlawful Ownership of a Dangerous Dog." She faces twelve months of unsupervised probation as a result of her charges. She has no previous criminal record in Colorado.

According to the affidavit, Fountain Police were already on the scene when the dogs started to attack Jack Cummings. His neighbor, Fred Phillips, had already called the police because he noticed a pack of five dogs circling his house and preventing him from getting in the car.

"As I came out the door, I looked across the street and I saw a stray dog run up by the car across the street there," Phillips said. "And I turned around, closed and locked the door. And I came out. When I got to the gate, there were five dogs around my car and they were barking and showing their teeth."

When police responded to the 900 block of Desert Circle, authorities were then unable to exit their patrol vehicle because those dogs were circling the car. When Jack exited his house with a cat carrier, he said he was surprised by four out of five of those dogs that ran up to him and began to bite him after knocking him over.

The officer involved was able to get the dogs off of Jack using a taser, and immediately called an ambulance for his injuries. They also had to fire pepper balls at the dogs when they began to go after another woman.

Fred says that before this attack, the neighborhood never had any problems.

"This is the first time we've ever had a dog attack. And occasionally we'll have a a stray dog here, But it's not a normal occurrence," Phillips said.

The victim of the dog attack did not want to speak on camera today but did say that he is thankful for the first responders who put themselves in harm's way to save his life.

We did make contact with Serianna Nath, who declined to comment except to apologize to the victim of the attack.