More Brazilians declared themselves as being biracial, country’s statistics agency says

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s statistics agency says more Brazilians declared themselves as being biracial than white last year. The agency on Friday released data from its most recent census. Agency IBGE said in a statement that about 92.1 million people — which is about 45.3% of the country’s population — consider themselves biracial. Another 88.2 million Brazilians, or 43.5% of the population, said they are white. In 2010, when the previous census was made in Brazil, 47.7% of the population declared as white while 43.1% identified as biracial. Black population in Brazil rose from 7.6% in 2010, an increase of more than 42%.

