Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first glimpse of son Rocky

(CNN) — Confirming that there may not be anything cuter on this Earth than teeny-tiny baby toes, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have publicly shared for the first time some photos of their infant son, Rocky.

The reality star and Blink-182 rocker posted five photos of their new addition, who was reportedly born in November, to Instagram on Friday. Though, the couple appeared to opt out of showing the infant’s face – for now, anyway. (We all know what family he has joined.)

Kardashian first announced publicly that she was expecting a child during one of her husband’s concerts in June.

The pair’s road to welcoming their son was not without trials.

Kardashian’s attempts to conceive a child with Barker was chronicled on “The Kardashians,” her family’s reality program that airs on Hulu. After unsuccessfully trying in vitro fertilization, the couple later said they ultimately conceived naturally.

Then in September, Kardashian shared that she had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery.”

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Kardashian and Barker both have children from previous relationships. Rocky is their first together.

Kardashian, 44, has three children with her former longtime partner, Scott Disick. Barker, 48, shares three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler – son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana.

