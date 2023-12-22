Key takeaways from AP’s look at the emerging wave of sports construction in the US

The list of sports teams seeking new or improved stadiums is getting longer and longer. In the past year alone, about a dozen Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises tooks steps toward new stadiums or major renovations. The most recent was the Baltimore Ravens, who unveiled plans for a publicly funded $430 million renovation. That followed similar announcements by the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals and Jacksonville Jaguars. New stadiums also are underway for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Many are looking for the public to help pay the bill, and some are making that ask before they’ve paid off their existing public debts.

