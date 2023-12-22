Guitarist with one hand inspires, releases Christmas song recorded with 5-year-old son

By Forrest Sanders

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — We at NewsChannel 5 love a good Christmas song, whether it be Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” or “Last Christmas” by Wham! A local singer/songwriter loves Christmas songs too. He’s just written one that couldn’t be more special to him.

Theo, 5, is growing up surrounded by music. After all, his dad’s Tony Memmel, a touring singer/songwriter/guitarist who uses music to tell a story of adaptability, creativity, and encouragement.

“I was born with one hand,” Tony explained. “I like to use my music and my story to show what you can do in life.”

Tony plays guitar with the use of a cast built from Gorilla Tape that holds his guitar pick in place.

“I’ve been to 47 different states over the last few years and also to 23 different countries sharing my music and message,” he said.

Always watching his dad reach people through music is Theo.

“Something we noticed in Theo when he was very young, before he could speak, he could sing,” Tony said. “I think it lives in him. He’s just taking off and running with it. Just to see him growing into this little boy who has a shared interest in something I love too, it’s beyond words.”

When Tony set out to record this new Christmas song, he had an idea.

“I was like, ‘Dude, would you sing with me on this song?'” Tony said of asking his son to sing on the new track “Why I Believe In Santa Claus.”

“Can we do it kinda loud?” Theo asked of singing the song. “Super loud?!”

Well, there’d be no better way to sing it.

If you want to hear Tony and Theo’s full Christmas song, you can find “Why I Believe In Santa Claus” on Spotify.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.