Greece to offer exclusive Acropolis visits outside of regular hours — for a steep price

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is planning to offer exclusive guided tours of the ancient Acropolis, its most powerful tourist magnet, to handfuls of well-heeled visitors outside normal opening hours. The program is part of an overhaul of ticketing policy for Greece’s archaeological sites and museums. A culture ministry official said Friday that the new Acropolis tours starting in April will allow up to four groups that pay 5,000 euros ($5,500) each to visit the site in Athens without its usual crowds. Each group can have a maximum of five people, although individuals prepared to cover the full group fee are welcome to visit on their own. The official says the proceeds will be plowed back into cultural projects.

