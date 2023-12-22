DOT puts airline loyalty programs under the microscope after lawmakers raise concerns

The Department of Transportation is investigating possible deceptive practices in airline loyalty programs after federal lawmakers raised concerns about how airlines are calculating points and rewards. A DOT spokesperson said in a statement that the agency is planning “to carefully review complaints regarding loyalty programs” and investigate airlines “for unfair and deceptive practices that hurt travelers as warranted.” The spokesperson says agency officials are meeting with airlines and gathering more information on the issue. Airlines design loyalty programs to keep their most lucrative customers coming back. Airlines for America, which represents the largest U.S. carriers, declined to comment.

