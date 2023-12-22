Dick Van Dyke Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of award-winning actor Dick Van Dyke.

Personal

Birth date: December 13, 1925

Birth place: West Plains, Missouri

Birth name: Richard Wayne Van Dyke

Father: Loren “Cookie” Van Dyke, a traveling salesman, Sunshine Biscuit Company

Mother: Hazel (McCord) Van Dyke

Marriages: Arlene (Silver) Van Dyke (2012-present); Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke (1948-1984, divorced)

Children: with Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke: Christian, Barry, Stacy, Carrie

Military Service: US Army Air Corps, during World War II

Other Facts

Married his childhood sweetheart, Marjorie, with a ceremony on a live radio show, “Bride and Groom.”

Was the older brother of late comedian Jerry Van Dyke.

Performs with an a cappella group, “The Vantastix.”

Army radio announcer during World War II.

Nominated for nine Emmy Awards and won four.

Nominated for one Grammy Award and won one.

Nominated for one Tony Award and won one.

Timeline

1940s – Opens and closes an advertising agency.

1947-1953 – Tours the country with Philip Erickson, as the Merry Mutes and later Eric and Van. Their act is comedy-pantomime.

1953-1955 – Daytime television emcee in Atlanta for the shows “The Merry Mutes” and “The Music Shop.”

1955 – “The Dick Van Dyke Show” airs locally in New Orleans.

June 1955 – Accepts a seven-year CBS contract as an emcee.

1958 – Is released from CBS’ seven-year contract.

November 2, 1959 – Broadway debut in a musical revue, “The Boys Against the Girls.”

April 14, 1960 – Stars in the Broadway musical “Bye Bye Birdie” as Albert Peterson. He reprises the role in the 1963 movie.

1961 – Wins a Tony Award for Best Actor, Supporting or Featured (Musical) for “Bye Bye Birdie.”

October 3, 1961-June 1, 1966 – “The Dick Van Dyke Show” airs. He stars as Rob Petrie, a TV comedy writer balancing his career and family life in the suburbs. Mary Tyler Moore plays his wife, Laura.

1964 – Emmy winner for Continued Performance by an Actor in a Series for “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

1964 – Grammy winner, shared with Julie Andrews, for Best Recording for Children for “Mary Poppins.”

1965 – Emmy winner for Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment for “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

1966 – Emmy winner for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

September 18, 1971-March 11, 1974 – “The New Dick Van Dyke Show” airs.

September 2, 1976 and October 7, 1976 – The only airings of “Van Dyke and Company,” a TV variety special.

1977 – Emmy winner, as executive producer of the Outstanding Comedy-variety or Music Series for “Van Dyke and Company.”

October 26, 1988 – “The Van Dyke Show” premieres and runs for 10 episodes.

October 29, 1993-May 11, 2001 – “Diagnosis: Murder” airs.

1995 – Inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

2006 – Begins a series of made-for-TV movies, “Murder 101,” based on the character Dr. Jonathan Maxwell.

May 3, 2011 – Memoir, “My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business,” is published.

February 29, 2012 – At the age of 86, he marries makeup artist Arlene Silver, 40.

2013 – The Screen Actors Guild presents Van Dyke with the 2012 Life Achievement Award.

October 13, 2015 – Memoir, “Keep Moving: And Other Tips About Aging,” is published.

December 12, 2015 – Van Dyke celebrates his 90th birthday by singing “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” with a costumed flash mob at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.

December 19, 2018 – Makes a dancing cameo in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

May 21, 2021 – Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.

November 19, 2023 – Van Dyke attends the opening of the Malibu Arts Commission’s “Dick Van Dyke – Moments in Time” photography exhibition.

December 21, 2023 – CBS airs “Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic,” a television special celebrating Van Dyke’s 98th birthday.

