Derek Hough says wife Hayley Erbert’s skull surgery was successful

(CNN) — Derek Hough shared a positive update on his wife Haley Erbert’s health.

Hough announced on social media that Erbert, who like Hough is a professional dancer, underwent a successful skull surgery this week following an emergency craniectomy earlier this month.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge took to Instagram with the update, writing, “With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned.”

He cotinued: “My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago.”

Hough thanked everyone who sent positive messages their way.

“We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time,” he wrote. “It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.”

According to Hough, Erbert had been diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy two weeks ago. Her skull implant surgery was to “restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury,” he wrote.

Hough signed off with, “This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

The two tied the knot in August in California.

