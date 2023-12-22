D70: Teacher at Pueblo West middle school under investigation for sexual assault has been fired

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County School District 70 announced Friday that a teacher at Skyview Middle School in Pueblo West who is under investigation for sexual assault on a student has been terminated.

On Dec. 14, when the district and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced the investigation, the district said the teacher had immediately been placed on leave and was immediately recommended for termination.

According to the PCSO, detectives were notified in late November of reported allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a 47-year-old male teacher and a student. Since then, detectives, in collaboration with District 70 officials have been actively investigating the case.

There is no information at this time if any arrests have been made.

In a statement released Dec. 14, District 70 said they are actively working with the PCSO and encourage individuals with information related to this case to contact Lt. Bethany Solano at (719)583-6420.