Connecticut police dog killed in shooting after state troopers tried to serve an arrest warrant
STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police dog has been killed in a shooting involving troopers and a man they say they were trying to arrest on a felony warrant. State police say troopers went to the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, near the Rhode Island state line, on Thursday evening to serve the warrant and a shooting occurred. Authorities say there were serious injuries but did not elaborate. It was not immediately clear if any troopers or the man they were seeking were injured. Officials say the police dog, Broko, was on the force since 2021.