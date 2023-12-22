Charlie Sheen’s neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said. Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary. Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call. Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday. Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

