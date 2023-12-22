5 things to know for Dec. 22: Israel, Border crisis, Extreme weather, Prague shooting, Rudy Giuliani

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Inhale, exhale. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also a time when holiday stress may start to pile on. Between shopping, cooking, parties, wrapping presents, guests and busy travel, try to remember to enjoy the present moment and all the little things this joyous season has to offer. The next weekday edition of 5 Things will be published bright and early on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday.

Until then, here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel

The US says it is ready to support a UN resolution calling for a suspension of fighting between Israel and Hamas and an increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The vote is expected to take place today. As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, a US veto would mean the resolution would not pass. The US has previously expressed concerns over a prior draft of the resolution, arguing that the proposal of a UN-created monitoring mechanism for aid going into the Gaza Strip could slow down the delivery of critical assistance. Meanwhile, on the ground, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 20,000 since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry, as the risk of famine is increasing daily.

2. Border crisis

President Joe Biden is ramping up the pressure on Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to help with the migrant crisis at the US southern border. In a call between the two on Thursday, the presidents agreed that “additional enforcement actions are urgently needed” to reopen ports on the US-Mexico border where a migrant surge has strained federal resources and led to port closures, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Over recent days, more than 10,000 migrants have unlawfully crossed the US-Mexico border daily — numbers not seen since days before the lifting of a Covid-era restriction known as Title 42 that allowed authorities to turn back migrants at the border.

3. Extreme weather

Portions of Southern California will see continued rainfall today from an atmospheric river that threatens to cause flooding into the holiday weekend. The storm system has already wreaked havoc on several roadways this week, with some areas seeing more than 6 inches of rainfall since Wednesday. As the atmospheric river continues to move east today, parts of southern Arizona are also under the same level of rainfall threat. On the East Coast, thousands are still feeling the impacts of a deadly storm that hammered the region earlier this week, flooding roadways and knocking out power for thousands as cold temperatures persisted. As of early today, more than 50,000 homes and businesses in Maine were still without power.

4. Prague mass shooting

A gunman killed at least 14 people and wounded 25 others at a university in Prague on Thursday in the deadliest mass shooting the Czech Republic has seen in decades. Of the 25 people injured, 10 are in serious condition. Authorities have not named the 24-year-old shooter and are currently working to uncover his motive. The rampage took place at the Faculty of Arts building of Charles University in the center of the capital city. The area is popular with tourists and close to major attractions, just across the Vltava River from Prague Castle. Czech authorities are also investigating whether the gunman is connected to a double homicide in Klanovice, a Prague suburb, last week.

5. Rudy Giuliani

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, listing debts of up to $500 million. The bankruptcy declaration comes just days after a jury ordered him to pay nearly $150 million to two former Georgia election workers for defamation. It’s another setback for the former federal prosecutor and one-time front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, all stemming from his time as Donald Trump’s attorney after the 2020 election. Giuliani may ask the bankruptcy court to excuse his debt, but in the meantime, lawyers for the former election workers have indicated they would move quickly to attempt to claim his properties and assets.

TODAY’S NUMBER

5

That’s how many people recently got sick in connection with a batch of counterfeit Ozempic. The FDA warned Thursday that it has seized “thousands of units” of counterfeit versions of the type 2 diabetes drug from the US drug supply chain, and it’s urging suppliers, pharmacies and patients to use caution.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Many of our stores have experienced incidents of vandalism.”

— Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, saying that he wants people to stop protesting its stores over the Israel-Hamas war. Some of the recent demonstrations began after the coffee chain tried to distance itself from pro-Palestine positions taken by Starbucks Workers United, a union for Starbucks workers.

TODAY’S WEATHER

