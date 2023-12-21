Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010. Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday alleging that Diesel forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta. The lawsuit alleges she tried to escape from the room after being forced into Diesel’s bed, but the actor moved toward her then groped her breasts and kissed her chest. Diesel eventually forced her to touch his erect penis and began to masturbate, the suite says. Jonasson was fired hours later by Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who is the president of his One Race Productions

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.