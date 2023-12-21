THINGS TO KNOW: Deadline looms for new map in embattled North Dakota redistricting lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Time is running out on a Friday deadline for North Dakota’s Legislature to enact new lines for legislative districts encompassing two tribal nations that successfully challenged the state’s 2021 redistricting map as violating the Voting Rights Act. It’s unclear what a federal judge will do after Friday, the deadline he gave North Dakota’s top election official and the Legislature “to adopt a plan to remedy the violation.” The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe are planning a filing before the deadline to suggest a path forward. The Legislature is asking the judge for an extension to Feb. 9, a day after an appeals court denied the same request.

