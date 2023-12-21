Things to know about a federal judge’s ruling temporarily blocking California’s gun law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has some of the most strict guns in the country. But that doesn’t mean it has been easy for Democrats to restrict access to guns. Gun rights groups have been aggressively challenging California’s gun laws in court. A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that would ban people from carrying guns in most public places. The judge said the law violated the Second Amendment rights of lawful gun owners. California Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta has said he will appeal. Other challenges include a ban on detachable magazines of more than 10 rounds and a ban on the sale of some assault-style weapons.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.