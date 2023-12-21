Pooch pirate steals Christmas gifts from home

By Daniel Smithson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — It’s that time of year again. FedEx, Amazon, UPS and USPS drivers are working overtime to get presents delivered to Americans’ homes in time for Christmas.

Porch pirates don’t make it easier for those hoping their special gift makes it in time for that special someone. Homes across Middle Tennessee have been hit by thieves who don’t care about spoiling Christmas. And as it turns out, pooch pirates can also be a problem.

Marlene O’Mara, of Nashville, said she thought her daughter and granddaughter’s gifts delivered by Amazon had been stolen by real-life Grinches after they were nowhere to be found, despite a picture from a driver that showed it had been delivered. That was until she looked at her security camera footage, which showed her neighbor’s German Shepherd stealing the package off her porch after dancing around the delivery driver.

Video shows the dog staring at the package for seconds, before checking to make sure the coast was clear. After a quick sniff, the dog gently bites down on the package before taking off with it.

“I was mad at first, but I laugh every time I watch the video,” O’Mara said. “That smart dog looks around and waits ‘til the Amazon driver pulls away before he grabs the package!”

Luckily for O’Mara, she was able to get the package back from the dog’s owner. The gifts were not damaged, she said.

