Palmer Lake town attorney steps down after KRDO13 Investigates report on criminal charges

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The town attorney in Palmer Lake stepped down just three days after a KRDO13 Investigates alerted town officials he was facing nine criminal charges.

Our team uncovered court records revealing that attorney Matthew Krob was charged with four felonies and five misdemeanor charges in 2022. Those charges include sexual assault and contact without consent, various degrees of assault, and child abuse.

In an emergency Palmer Lake town meeting tonight, Krob stepped down after serving the town for years.

"I have sincerely enjoyed serving as town attorney over the course of the last four years. In that time, the town has faced many challenges and has preserved and progressed with collaboration, determination and hard work. However, in light of the media and social media coverage relating to a personal matter that I am vehemently defending, I have decided to take a step back from representing the town until my personal case is resolved. In the meantime, our firm will assign another attorney to serve as the town attorney with significant experience representing municipalities. My primary concern has always been what is in the best interest of my client, the town of Palmer Lake. Although this personal matter has no relation to Palmer Lake and has no way affected the legal advice I've provided to the town, the recent attention it has received from the media and the public would be a distraction to what is in the best interest of the town if I were to continue to serve as the town's attorney. I have enjoyed working with the town staff, with elected officials and citizens, and wish the town nothing but the best in what I know will be a bright future." Attorney Matt Krob in letter to Palmer Lake Town Board

The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees said it fully supports Krob and is looking forward to a time when it can revisit his return.