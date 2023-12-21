No. 8 Colorado women recover from 14-0 deficit to start game in a 78-56 win over Northern Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jaylyn Sherrod scored 13 of her 16 points in the second quarter, Aaronette Vonleh added 14 and No. 8 Colorado recovered from a 14-0 deficit to start the game to beat Northern Colorado 78-56. The Buffaloes showed signs of rust Thursday in their first contest since a 95-74 win over UT Arlington on Dec. 5. They took their first lead on a three-point play by Sherrod with 45.7 seconds remaining until halftime and never trailed again. Delaynie Byrne led Northern Colorado with 21 points while Seneca Hackley had 15.

