New Mexico prepares for June presidential primary amid challenge to Trump candidacy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s major political parties are scheduled to certify presidential contenders to appear on the state’s June 4 primary ballot. That comes amid uncertainty about whether Donald Trump can be barred from contention by any state under anti-insurrection provisions of the Constitution. Party-certified presidential candidates later will be vetted by the New Mexico secretary of state’s office to ensure they meet administrative requirements to run for the office. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says she won’t exclude candidates that meet administrative requirement without a relevant court finding. The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday barred Trump from the state’s ballot.

